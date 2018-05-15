Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $72.81 Million Stake in Universal Health Services (UHS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 614,909 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,018 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $72,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UHS. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at $1,542,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 203.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,116,000 after acquiring an additional 136,838 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,741 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,037,000 after acquiring an additional 14,648 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UHS shares. Mizuho set a $137.00 price objective on Universal Health Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Monday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.13.

Shares of Universal Health Services opened at $118.71 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.19. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $118.30 and a 52-week high of $118.85.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

