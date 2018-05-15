Thomson Reuters (TRI) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) gapped down before the market opened on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $38.18, but opened at $38.09. Thomson Reuters shares last traded at $38.64, with a volume of 81636 shares trading hands.

The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRI shares. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.93.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRI. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $6,390,000. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 618,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,941,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 8,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Palo Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 17,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4,485.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc now owns 105,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 103,175 shares during the period. 25.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.68.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals.

