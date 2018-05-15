Thomson Reuters (TRI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.93.

TRI traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.46. The company had a trading volume of 886,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,807. The company has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.68. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $37.90 and a 52 week high of $38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.4% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 32,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 311,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,029,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 79.0% during the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 44,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 17.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,302,000 after buying an additional 61,476 shares during the period. Finally, Amplify Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the first quarter valued at $1,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals.

