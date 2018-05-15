Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Raises Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,073,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,122 shares during the quarter. US Foods comprises about 1.2% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $100,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in US Foods by 181.2% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 333,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after acquiring an additional 214,816 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 1.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,756,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,425,000 after acquiring an additional 84,240 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in US Foods by 1,445.1% in the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 154,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 144,115 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 6.2% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 73,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in US Foods by 10.5% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 577,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,930,000 after acquiring an additional 54,948 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director John Anthony Lederer sold 98,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $3,279,867.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 406,054 shares in the company, valued at $13,493,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Rickard sold 17,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $557,189.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $976,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 803,603 shares of company stock worth $26,855,726 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.47. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USFD. Morgan Stanley raised shares of US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a report on Monday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of US Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of US Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

