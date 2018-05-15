Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Increases Stake in Dish Network (DISH)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) by 95.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,295,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,606,947 shares during the period. Dish Network accounts for about 1.5% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Dish Network were worth $124,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DISH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dish Network by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 583,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dish Network by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dish Network by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Dish Network by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 274,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,112,000 after purchasing an additional 26,310 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Dish Network by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 285,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,636,000 after purchasing an additional 40,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Dish Network from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dish Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Dish Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Dish Network in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Dish Network from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

Dish Network opened at $31.83 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Dish Network has a one year low of $31.17 and a one year high of $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). Dish Network had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Dish Network’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Dish Network will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vivek Khemka sold 6,000 shares of Dish Network stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $234,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey L. Mcschooler sold 739 shares of Dish Network stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $27,830.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,190 shares of company stock valued at $279,087. 49.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

