TheStreet Downgrades Wipro (WIT) to C+

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WIT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wipro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Get Wipro alerts:

Shares of Wipro opened at $4.68 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Wipro has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $4.79. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Wipro during the first quarter worth $330,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 4,077.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 232,400 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 580,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 47,234 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,417,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,793,000 after purchasing an additional 298,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.