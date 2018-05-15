The Mosaic (MOS) PT Raised to $32.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its price target lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of The Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. CIBC raised The Mosaic from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen raised The Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

Shares of The Mosaic opened at $27.17 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Mosaic has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.63 per share, for a total transaction of $33,156.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $33,156. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Lumpkins bought 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $126,336.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,797.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 324.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,019,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,823,000 after buying an additional 1,543,700 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $33,992,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,318,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Mosaic by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 2,325,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,660,000 after purchasing an additional 773,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $18,382,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

