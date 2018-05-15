The Mosaic (MOS) PT Raised to $32.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its price target lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.78% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of The Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. CIBC raised The Mosaic from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen raised The Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.
Shares of The Mosaic opened at $27.17 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Mosaic has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.63 per share, for a total transaction of $33,156.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $33,156. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Lumpkins bought 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $126,336.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,797.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 324.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,019,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,823,000 after buying an additional 1,543,700 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $33,992,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,318,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Mosaic by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 2,325,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,660,000 after purchasing an additional 773,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $18,382,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.
The Mosaic Company Profile
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.
