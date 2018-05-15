The Manitowoc (MTW) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

The Manitowoc (NYSE: MTW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/9/2018 – The Manitowoc was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/9/2018 – The Manitowoc had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $40.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

5/9/2018 – The Manitowoc had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $35.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/9/2018 – The Manitowoc had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks to $26.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/9/2018 – The Manitowoc had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2018 – The Manitowoc was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/2/2018 – The Manitowoc was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “For 2018, Manitowoc expects adjusted EBITDA to lie between $96 million and $116 million, a 57% increase at the mid-point. The Americas is showing emerging momentum in demand from energy and commercial construction markets. Europe has been stable and continues to grow in residential and commercial construction markets. In Australia, there has been a rebound in mining, which along with large infrastructure, residential and commercial projects, is driving crane demand. However, cost pressures pertaining to materials, labor are expected to remain headwinds in the near term. It is expected that Manitowoc's earnings will take a big hit on the imposition of the 25% tariff on steel. Further, the crawler and rough terrain markets continue to be sluggish. The company has underperformed the industry over the past year. Its estimates have undergone negative revision, ahead of its first quarter earnings release. “

4/19/2018 – The Manitowoc had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

4/18/2018 – The Manitowoc had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Global Securities.

4/16/2018 – The Manitowoc was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Manitowoc's earnings will be impacted by the imposition of 25% tariff on steel. The company might not be able to raise its prices to counter increased steel prices given the weak demand. Cost pressures pertaining to raw materials and labor are expected to remain headwinds in the near term. Further, the crawler and rough terrain markets continue to be sluggish. The company’s cost reduction and facility consolidation efforts continue to yield savings but are not yet being fully leveraged given current low volumes. Manitowoc is also facing stiff competition from China-based crane manufacturers. In addition, the Middle East remains challenging because of geopolitical uncertainties. Moreover, the company has underperformed the industry over the past year.”

4/10/2018 – The Manitowoc had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase from $29.00 to $27.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/19/2018 – The Manitowoc had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $36.00 to $32.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

The Manitowoc traded up $0.46, hitting $25.35, during trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 8,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,955. The Manitowoc Company has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $25.35. The company has a market cap of $876.61 million, a P/E ratio of -97.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The Manitowoc had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $386.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David J. Antoniuk bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $212,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 31,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,102.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas G. Musial sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $92,889.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,942.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 64.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks the National Crane brand.

