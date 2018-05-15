The Linde Group’s (LIN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Linde Group (ETR:LIN) in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS set a €225.00 ($267.86) price objective on shares of The Linde Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €208.00 ($247.62) price objective on shares of The Linde Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Baader Bank set a €242.50 ($288.69) price objective on shares of The Linde Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of The Linde Group in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra set a €182.00 ($216.67) price objective on shares of The Linde Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €197.28 ($234.85).

Shares of The Linde Group opened at €180.20 ($214.52) on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The Linde Group has a 1 year low of €150.10 ($178.69) and a 1 year high of €199.40 ($237.38).

Linde Aktiengesellschaft operates as a gases and engineering company worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Gases and Engineering. The Gases division offers a range of compressed and liquefied gases, and chemicals for use in steel and glass production, chemical and food processing, environmental protection, welding, and electronics industries, as well as in the energy sector.

