The Cypherfunks (FUNK) Reaches Market Cap of $1.40 Million

The Cypherfunks (CURRENCY:FUNK) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One The Cypherfunks coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Cypherfunks has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $1,747.00 worth of The Cypherfunks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, The Cypherfunks has traded down 56% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DNotes (NOTE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00026178 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003076 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 65.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006519 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00023977 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About The Cypherfunks

The Cypherfunks is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2014. The Cypherfunks’ total supply is 47,672,319,999 coins. The Cypherfunks’ official website is thecypherfunks.com . The Reddit community for The Cypherfunks is /r/thecypherfunks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Cypherfunks’ official Twitter account is @thecypherfunks and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling The Cypherfunks

The Cypherfunks can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Cypherfunks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Cypherfunks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Cypherfunks using one of the exchanges listed above.

