The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $626.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to post $626.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $637.33 million and the lowest is $621.00 million. The Cooper Companies reported sales of $522.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full-year sales of $2.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.70 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The medical device company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.07 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COO. TheStreet downgraded The Cooper Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up previously from $277.00) on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 target price on The Cooper Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.18.

Shares of The Cooper Companies opened at $235.17 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.62. The Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $234.73 and a 1-year high of $236.48.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Weiss sold 36,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.35, for a total value of $8,910,967.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,944,089.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.66, for a total value of $380,146.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,846 shares of company stock worth $12,549,839 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 542 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Earnings History and Estimates for The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO)

