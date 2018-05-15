The Children’s Place Sees Unusually High Options Volume (PLCE)

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 3,954 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 864% compared to the average daily volume of 410 call options.

Shares of PLCE opened at $133.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.37. The Children’s Place has a twelve month low of $132.55 and a twelve month high of $137.00.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.09 million. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that The Children’s Place will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from The Children’s Place’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Children’s Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.28%.

The Children’s Place announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 20th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLCE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. UBS raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Children’s Place presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in The Children’s Place by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in The Children’s Place by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Children’s Place by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in The Children’s Place by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in The Children’s Place by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period.

About The Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

