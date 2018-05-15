The Children’s Place (PLCE) Upgraded by UBS to Outperform

UBS upgraded shares of The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded The Children’s Place from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BidaskClub cut The Children’s Place from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on The Children’s Place in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley set a $167.00 price target on The Children’s Place and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $132.00 price target on The Children’s Place and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.09.

Shares of The Children’s Place opened at $133.55 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.37. The Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $132.55 and a 12 month high of $137.00.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.09 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that The Children’s Place will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from The Children’s Place’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 13th. The Children’s Place’s payout ratio is currently 25.28%.

The Children’s Place announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 20th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Children’s Place by 30.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Children’s Place by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,814,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in The Children’s Place by 171.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after buying an additional 23,687 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in The Children’s Place by 81.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 302,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,890,000 after buying an additional 135,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Children’s Place in the first quarter valued at about $470,000.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

