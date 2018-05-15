The Children’s Place (PLCE) Holdings Lessened by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,498 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.86% of The Children’s Place worth $19,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 267.9% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 336,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,707,000 after buying an additional 244,900 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth about $15,473,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 5,295.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,372,000 after buying an additional 103,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth about $14,841,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,112,000 after buying an additional 69,306 shares in the last quarter.

The Children’s Place opened at $133.55 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.37. The Children’s Place has a twelve month low of $132.55 and a twelve month high of $137.00.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.09 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that The Children’s Place will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from The Children’s Place’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 13th. The Children’s Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.28%.

The Children’s Place declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PLCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded The Children’s Place from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded The Children’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup upgraded The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $127.95 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. B. Riley set a $167.00 price objective on The Children’s Place and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $132.00 price objective on The Children’s Place and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Children’s Place presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.09.

The Children’s Place Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

