The Chemours Company (CC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th.

The Chemours has a dividend payout ratio of 18.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Chemours to earn $6.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

The Chemours stock opened at $50.99 on Tuesday. The Chemours has a one year low of $50.70 and a one year high of $51.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The Chemours had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 107.89%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The Chemours’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that The Chemours will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Chemours news, insider Paul Kirsch sold 13,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $688,637.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,093 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,280.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Erich Parker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,977 shares of company stock valued at $14,681,007 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of The Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Chemours from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

