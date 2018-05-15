The Blackstone Group (BX) Holdings Cut by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,852,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 108,486 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $59,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $119,000. KHP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 47.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. JPMorgan Chase cut The Blackstone Group from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.90.

The Blackstone Group opened at $31.18 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36. The Blackstone Group has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $31.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 19.82%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.82%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman J Tomilson Hill sold 100,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $3,458,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,410,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,768,312.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 22,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $751,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,542,052.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 672,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,874. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm also provides financial advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

