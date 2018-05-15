The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 29th.

The Andersons has raised its dividend by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. The Andersons has a payout ratio of 74.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Andersons to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

The Andersons opened at $31.30 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $885.79 million, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Andersons has a 12-month low of $31.20 and a 12-month high of $31.85.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The Andersons had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that The Andersons will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Andersons news, VP Naran Uchur Burchinow sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $28,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,941.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rasesh H. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $1,143,430 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANDE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised The Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine lowered The Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on The Andersons from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The Andersons has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

