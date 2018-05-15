Textainer Group (TGH) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “TEXTAINER GROUP is the worlds largest lessor of intermodal containers with a total fleet of more than 1.3 million containers, representing over 2,000,000 TEU. They lease containers to more than 400 shipping lines and other lessees, including each of the world’s top 20 container lines. Yhey are also the primary supplier of leased containers to the U.S. Military. Their goal is to be the most reliable lessor of containers in locations where their customers need them. They have provided an average of more than 100,000 TEU of new containers per year for the past 10 years, and have been one of the largest purchasers of new containers among container lessors over the same period. They are also one of the largest sellers of used containers , having sold an average of more than 53,000 containers per year for the last five years. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Textainer Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Textainer Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Textainer Group in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Textainer Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:TGH opened at $16.75 on Friday. Textainer Group has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $956.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 2.50.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Textainer Group had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Textainer Group will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 1,292.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 941,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,959,000 after purchasing an additional 212,124 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 20,445 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 81,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 14,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 13,336 shares during the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

