Texas Instruments (TXN) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,004,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 872,103 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of Texas Instruments worth $623,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 156.8% during the fourth quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 23,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 29,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,287,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,889,000 after purchasing an additional 458,280 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Niels Anderskouv sold 20,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $2,223,634.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,134,894.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin J. Ritchie sold 49,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $5,145,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,439 shares of company stock valued at $24,470,448. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. UBS initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.36.

Texas Instruments opened at $110.64 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $109.73 and a twelve month high of $110.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 43.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.94%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

