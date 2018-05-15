Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Hits New 12-Month High and Low at $103.05

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $103.05 and last traded at $102.50, with a volume of 24881 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.45.

TCBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $230.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.43 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 12.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ian J. Turpin sold 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $106,206.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $849,919.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Sentry Investments Corp. bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

