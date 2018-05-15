Tetra Tech (TTEK) vs. Tri-Tech (TRITF) Critical Survey

Tri-Tech (OTCMKTS: TRITF) and Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tri-Tech and Tetra Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tri-Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Tetra Tech 0 2 3 0 2.60

Tetra Tech has a consensus price target of $56.40, suggesting a potential upside of 7.53%. Given Tetra Tech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tetra Tech is more favorable than Tri-Tech.

Profitability

This table compares Tri-Tech and Tetra Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tri-Tech N/A N/A N/A Tetra Tech 4.83% 14.38% 6.90%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tri-Tech and Tetra Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tri-Tech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tetra Tech $2.75 billion 1.06 $117.87 million $2.13 24.62

Tetra Tech has higher revenue and earnings than Tri-Tech.

Volatility & Risk

Tri-Tech has a beta of 64.13, meaning that its share price is 6,313% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tetra Tech has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Dividends

Tetra Tech pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Tri-Tech does not pay a dividend. Tetra Tech pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.4% of Tetra Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of Tri-Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Tetra Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tetra Tech beats Tri-Tech on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tri-Tech Company Profile

Tri-Tech Holding Inc. provides consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, and technical services. Its Water, Wastewater Treatment and Municipal Infrastructure segment procures and constructs build-transfer processing equipment and processing control systems for the municipal water supply and distribution, wastewater treatment, and gray water recycling activities; and offers municipal facilities engineering and operation management services for related infrastructure construction projects. The company's Industrial Pollution Control and Safety segment provides systems for volatile organic compounds abatement, odor control, water and wastewater treatment, water recycling facilities design, engineering, procurement, and construction for oil, gas, petrochemical, and power industries. The company serves government, state-owned entities, and commercial clients. Tri-Tech Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc. provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water, Environment and Infrastructure (WEI); and Resource Management and Energy (RME). The WEI segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services. It serves governments, and commercial and industrial clients in water resources analysis and water management, environmental restoration, government consulting, and civil infrastructure master planning and engineering design markets. The RME segment provides early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, feasibility studies and assessments, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services. This segment serves industrial and commercial clients, U.S. federal agencies in large scale remediation, and international development agencies in natural resources, energy, remediation, waste management, utilities, and international development markets. Tetra Tech, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

