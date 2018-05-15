Tellurian (TELL) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) shares rose 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.40 and last traded at $11.15. Approximately 16,643 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,244,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

TELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Tellurian in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Tellurian from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.65.

Get Tellurian alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. research analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Meg Gentle acquired 100,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $696,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,792,263 shares in the company, valued at $82,074,150.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Diana Derycz Kessler acquired 50,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $334,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,252.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 300,000 shares of company stock worth $2,115,250. 44.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TELL. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Tellurian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.62% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading, and infrastructure that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline.

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.