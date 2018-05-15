Telkonet (TKOI) Announces Earnings Results

Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Telkonet had a net margin of 45.09% and a negative return on equity of 40.64%.

Shares of Telkonet traded down $0.01, reaching $0.09, on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 99,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,693. Telkonet has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.20.

About Telkonet

Telkonet, Inc provides EcoSmart platform of intelligent automation solutions in the United States. Its EcoSmart platform provides savings, management reporting, analytics, and virtual engineering of a customer's portfolio and/or property's room-by-room energy consumption. The company's EcoSmart suite of energy management products comprise EcoTouch, a touch capacitive thermostat interface available in wired and wireless models; EcoAir, a wireless thermostat interface; EcoSource, a remote HVAC control device; EcoSmart VRF controllers; EcoInsight, a programmable and controllable wired thermostat; EcoConnect, which serves as Zigbee to Ethernet coordinator of the devices connected to the intelligent automation network; and EcoCommander, a network-edge gateway server that provides data aggregation, analytics, reporting, and management of the EcoSmart product suite.

