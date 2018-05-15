Telefônica Brasil (VIV) Hits New 12-Month High and Low at $12.45

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) shares reached a new 52-week high and low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.45 and last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 81808 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

VIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs started coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 6.71%. equities research analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.384 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 13th. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 3.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 79,170,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,216,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745,999 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 23.1% in the first quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,955,968 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $91,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,671 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 8.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,824,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $74,100,000 after acquiring an additional 384,424 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 9.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,899,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,542,000 after acquiring an additional 248,660 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,572,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed line telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G and 4G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

