Telaria (TLRA) Major Shareholder Vii Lp Canaan Sells 244,492 Shares

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) major shareholder Vii Lp Canaan sold 244,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $1,014,641.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of Telaria stock opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. Telaria has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $4.27.
Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 million. Telaria had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Telaria during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Telaria during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Telaria during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Telaria during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Telaria during the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. 37.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Telaria Company Profile
Telaria, Inc, a software company, operates a programmatic, self-service, seller platform to monetize and manage premium video content across various Internet-connected screens and devices in the United States. Its platform enables publishers to optimize and automate their video advertising sales; and manage their inventory across sales channels, devices, and platforms.
