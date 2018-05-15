Telaria (TLRA) Major Shareholder Vii Lp Canaan Sells 244,492 Shares

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) major shareholder Vii Lp Canaan sold 244,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $1,014,641.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Telaria stock opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. Telaria has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $4.27.

Get Telaria alerts:

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 million. Telaria had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

TLRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telaria from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Telaria in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Telaria in a report on Monday, February 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Telaria during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Telaria during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Telaria during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Telaria during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Telaria during the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. 37.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telaria Company Profile

Telaria, Inc, a software company, operates a programmatic, self-service, seller platform to monetize and manage premium video content across various Internet-connected screens and devices in the United States. Its platform enables publishers to optimize and automate their video advertising sales; and manage their inventory across sales channels, devices, and platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for Telaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.