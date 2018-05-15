TEGNA (TGNA) Given News Impact Rating of 0.27

News articles about TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) have trended positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TEGNA earned a daily sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 48.688841822935 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

TGNA stock opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. TEGNA has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that TEGNA will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGNA. Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays set a $12.00 price target on TEGNA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 4th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.09.

In other TEGNA news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 3,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $39,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,152 shares in the company, valued at $310,353.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neal Shapiro sold 12,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $155,679.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

