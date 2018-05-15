Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America Invests $62.93 Million in Simon Property Group (SPG) Stock

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 407,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $62,934,000. Simon Property Group comprises 5.1% of Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 17,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 11,994 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 325,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 442,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,003,000 after purchasing an additional 118,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on SPG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.87.

NYSE:SPG opened at $158.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $156.81 and a twelve month high of $160.42.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 50.24%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.58%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.