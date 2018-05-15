Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America Invests $28.21 Million in Digital Realty (DLR) Stock

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 267,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,210,000. Digital Realty comprises 2.3% of Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Digital Realty by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 19,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its holdings in Digital Realty by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 10,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Digital Realty by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 157,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,973,000 after buying an additional 29,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Digital Realty by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 196,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,420,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Digital Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.12 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Digital Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.06.

Digital Realty stock opened at $108.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Digital Realty has a 52-week low of $107.58 and a 52-week high of $109.23. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of -0.02.

Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $731.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.30 million. Digital Realty had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 3.63%. analysts forecast that Digital Realty will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Digital Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

In other news, SVP Christopher Kenney sold 10,000 shares of Digital Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total value of $1,034,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from financial services, cloud and information technology services, to manufacturing, energy, gaming, life sciences and consumer products.

