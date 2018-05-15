Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America Has $9.09 Million Holdings in Sun Communities (SUI)

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America raised its position in Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) by 1,933.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,537 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $9,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Sun Communities by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Sun Communities by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SUI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $97.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $193,248.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sun Communities opened at $93.24 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Sun Communities has a one year low of $92.44 and a one year high of $93.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.76). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $259.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 68.11%.

About Sun Communities

