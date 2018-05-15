Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America Has $16.52 Million Holdings in GGP Inc. (GGP)

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America boosted its position in shares of GGP Inc. (NYSE:GGP) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 807,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 133,131 shares during the period. GGP makes up approximately 1.3% of Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s holdings in GGP were worth $16,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its stake in GGP by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 185,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in GGP by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in GGP by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 49,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in GGP by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 173,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in GGP by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 117,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

GGP opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. GGP Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.43 and a 1-year high of $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.88.

GGP (NYSE:GGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). GGP had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $574.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that GGP Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. GGP’s payout ratio is currently 56.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of GGP from $24.00 to $23.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Sandler O’Neill set a $22.00 price objective on shares of GGP and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Boenning Scattergood set a $35.00 price objective on shares of GGP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GGP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GGP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. GGP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

GGP Inc is an S&P 500 company focused exclusively on owning, managing, leasing and redeveloping high-quality retail properties throughout the United States. GGP is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol GGP.

