Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America Grows Stake in Invitation Homes (INVH)

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 384,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,670 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $8,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 43,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $23.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.31). Invitation Homes had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $423.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. B. Riley set a $26.00 price target on Invitation Homes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family homes for lease, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With more than 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

