Target (TGT) PT Set at $86.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Target (NYSE:TGT) has been assigned a $86.00 price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.97% from the company’s current price.

TGT has been the subject of several other reports. Vetr upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.52 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $95.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.37.

TGT stock opened at $72.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.71. Target has a 52 week low of $70.74 and a 52 week high of $73.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The retailer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.56 billion. Target had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Target will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 118,373 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $8,211,535.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,589,999.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Target by 168.7% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,435 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Target by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Target during the first quarter worth $112,000. Security Asset Management bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Target during the first quarter worth $128,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

