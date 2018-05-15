Target (TGT) PT Set at $86.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Target (NYSE:TGT) has been assigned a $86.00 price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.97% from the company’s current price.
TGT has been the subject of several other reports. Vetr upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.52 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $95.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.37.
TGT stock opened at $72.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.71. Target has a 52 week low of $70.74 and a 52 week high of $73.13.
In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 118,373 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $8,211,535.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,589,999.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Target by 168.7% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,435 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Target by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Target during the first quarter worth $112,000. Security Asset Management bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Target during the first quarter worth $128,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.
