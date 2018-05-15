Tapestry (TPR) Shares Sold by Benchmark Capital Advisors

Benchmark Capital Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,070 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the period. Tapestry comprises approximately 1.3% of Benchmark Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Benchmark Capital Advisors’ holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $791,257,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $543,498,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,354,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,505,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,887,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry opened at $45.70 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.39. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $46.12.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Tapestry had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Tapestry will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 6,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $314,198.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TPR. Bank of America upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price target on Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tapestry from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.27.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, belts, sunglasses, watches, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

