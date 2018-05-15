Tamarack-Valley-Energy (TVE) Price Target Raised to C$4.00

Tamarack-Valley-Energy (CVE:TVE) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TVE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tamarack-Valley-Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday. Cormark raised their price objective on Tamarack-Valley-Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Tamarack-Valley-Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Laurentian set a C$5.50 price objective on Tamarack-Valley-Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Tamarack-Valley-Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.64.

Shares of TVE stock opened at C$25.03 on Friday. Tamarack-Valley-Energy has a 12 month low of C$24.80 and a 12 month high of C$26.98.

In other news, Director John Glenn Leach acquired 13,000 shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,270.00.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (Tamarack) is a Canada-based oil and natural gas company. The Company has working interests in petroleum and natural gas properties in the Alder Flats area. Tamarack has interests in over 220 sections of land in the Wilson Creek and Alder Flats area of Alberta. The Company operates a range of oil batteries, which have capacities of approximately 3,800 barrels per day (bbl/d) capacity and approximately 1,000 bbl/d; an approximately 30 million cubic feet per day (mmcf/d) gas plant, and an approximately six mmcf/d gas plant.

