Tailored Brands (TLRD) and Marks & Spencer (MAKSY) Critical Analysis

Tailored Brands (NYSE: TLRD) and Marks & Spencer (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tailored Brands and Marks & Spencer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tailored Brands 0 2 4 0 2.67 Marks & Spencer 0 1 0 0 2.00

Tailored Brands presently has a consensus price target of $17.20, indicating a potential downside of 49.74%. Given Tailored Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tailored Brands is more favorable than Marks & Spencer.

Volatility & Risk

Tailored Brands has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marks & Spencer has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Marks & Spencer shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Tailored Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Tailored Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Marks & Spencer pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Tailored Brands pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marks & Spencer pays out 56.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tailored Brands and Marks & Spencer’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tailored Brands $3.30 billion 0.52 $96.70 million $2.20 15.55 Marks & Spencer $14.40 billion 0.44 $153.08 million $0.83 9.34

Marks & Spencer has higher revenue and earnings than Tailored Brands. Marks & Spencer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tailored Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tailored Brands and Marks & Spencer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tailored Brands 2.93% -245.27% 5.11% Marks & Spencer N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Tailored Brands beats Marks & Spencer on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tailored Brands

Tailored Brands, Inc. operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men. It also provides women's career and casual apparel, sportswear, and accessories; children's apparel; alteration services; and retail dry cleaning, laundry, and heirlooming services. As of February 3, 2018, this segment operated 1,477 stores under the Men's Wearhouse, Men's Wearhouse and Tux, Jos. A. Bank, Moores, Joseph Abboud, and K&G; and 38 retail dry cleaning, laundry, and heirlooming facilities. The Corporate Apparel segment provides corporate apparel uniforms and work wear to workforces under the Dimensions, Alexandra, Yaffy, and Twin Hill brands through various channels, including managed corporate accounts and catalogs, as well as through dimensions.co.uk, alexandra.co.uk, and twinhill.com Internet sites. This segment serves companies and organizations in the airline, retail grocery, retail, banking, quick service restaurant, car rental, distribution, travel and leisure, postal, security, healthcare, and public sectors. The company was formerly known as The Men's Wearhouse, Inc. and changed its name to Tailored Brands, Inc. in February 2016. Tailored Brands, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Marks & Spencer

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 942 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line stores and 41 outlet stores in the United Kingdom. It also operates 454 stores in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Marks and Spencer Group plc was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

