TagCoin Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week (TAG)

TagCoin (CURRENCY:TAG) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. In the last week, TagCoin has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. TagCoin has a total market cap of $493,906.00 and approximately $68.00 worth of TagCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TagCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0768 or 0.00000901 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00079186 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00558573 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006600 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00094012 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030902 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TagCoin Profile

TagCoin (TAG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 27th, 2013. TagCoin’s total supply is 6,433,866 coins. The official website for TagCoin is tagcoin.org . TagCoin’s official Twitter account is @TagCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

TagCoin Coin Trading

TagCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TagCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TagCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TagCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

