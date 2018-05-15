TaaS (TAAS) Price Reaches $3.90 on Major Exchanges

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One TaaS token can currently be bought for $3.90 or 0.00046171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Liqui. Over the last seven days, TaaS has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. TaaS has a total market capitalization of $31.78 million and $298,377.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008146 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004014 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00022973 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000788 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.43 or 0.00738858 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00055756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011961 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00147217 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00090873 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TaaS’s launch date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TaaS is taas.fund . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Livecoin, HitBTC, Liqui and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

