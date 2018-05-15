T. Rowe Price (TROW) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. T. Rowe Price earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the asset manager an impact score of 47.6427767947167 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised T. Rowe Price from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised T. Rowe Price from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub cut T. Rowe Price from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on T. Rowe Price from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,095,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,592. T. Rowe Price has a twelve month low of $116.82 and a twelve month high of $117.92. The stock has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21.

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. T. Rowe Price’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.57%.

About T. Rowe Price

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

