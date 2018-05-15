T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,539,001 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,499 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.42% of T-Mobile US worth $216,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,666,001 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $486,868,000 after acquiring an additional 962,182 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,331,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,349,036 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $212,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,036 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,851,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $174,065,000 after acquiring an additional 223,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,499,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $158,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.06% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of T-Mobile US opened at $56.46 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.12 and a 12-month high of $56.65. The company has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. UBS upgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Raymond James upgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.29.

In related news, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $1,637,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 406,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,650,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Telekom Holding B.V. Deutsche bought 365,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.35 per share, for a total transaction of $22,027,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 536,221,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,360,941,996.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,840,000 shares of company stock worth $110,974,950 and have sold 62,118 shares worth $3,971,079. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.