Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 803 Shares of Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $25,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $241,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.91.

NYSE:LMT opened at $319.08 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $317.63 and a 1-year high of $323.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -121.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.67. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 608.95%. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.02%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

