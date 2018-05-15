Symantec (SYMC) Bonds Trading 4.4% Lower Analyst

An issue of Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) bonds fell 4.4% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Monday after TheStreet downgraded the stock from a b rating to a c+ rating. The debt issue has a 5% coupon and will mature on April 15, 2025. The debt is now trading at $96.13 and was trading at $100.25 last week. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel changes in its stock price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SYMC. BidaskClub downgraded Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Jefferies Group downgraded Symantec from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Symantec from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Symantec in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.95.

In related news, Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $110,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Francis C. Rosch sold 51,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $1,379,994.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,664,361.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,183 shares of company stock valued at $2,630,726. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Symantec by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,482,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,046,480,000 after purchasing an additional 298,714 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Symantec by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,647,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,913,000 after purchasing an additional 664,845 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Symantec by 308.8% in the fourth quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 29,262,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $821,092,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104,563 shares during the last quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Symantec by 21.6% in the first quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 16,695,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Symantec by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,821,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,016,000 after purchasing an additional 206,884 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Symantec had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Symantec will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Symantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

Symantec Company Profile

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.

