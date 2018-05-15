Swiss National Bank Sells 209,000 Shares of 21st Century Fox (FOX)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in 21st Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,409,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.08% of 21st Century Fox worth $51,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOX. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in 21st Century Fox by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 223,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after buying an additional 28,340 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in 21st Century Fox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in 21st Century Fox by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 547,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,691,000 after purchasing an additional 71,601 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in 21st Century Fox by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,717,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,610,000 after purchasing an additional 54,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in 21st Century Fox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

21st Century Fox opened at $37.29 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.05. 21st Century Fox has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $37.53. The company has a market capitalization of $69.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FOX shares. BidaskClub upgraded 21st Century Fox from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on 21st Century Fox in a research report on Friday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

21st Century Fox Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments.

