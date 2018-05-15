Swiss National Bank Has $46.51 Million Holdings in Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 818,361 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 45,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.34% of Restaurant Brands International worth $46,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 178.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,483,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,306 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,324,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,831,529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,562,000 after buying an additional 1,017,863 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,559,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 354.1% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 551,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,883,000 after buying an additional 429,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ali Hedayat bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,336. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heitor Goncalves sold 81,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $4,850,870.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,333 shares in the company, valued at $11,131,326.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 471,676 shares of company stock worth $27,885,174 over the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on QSR. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine cut Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.82.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International opened at $57.06 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $56.74 and a 1-year high of $57.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.47.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

