Swiss National Bank Decreases Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.42% of The Cooper Companies worth $47,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COO. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 107,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,460,000 after acquiring an additional 22,722 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 19,420.5% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 57,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,419,000 after acquiring an additional 56,708 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,133 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO stock opened at $235.17 on Tuesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $234.73 and a one year high of $236.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The medical device company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.07 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

COO has been the subject of several research reports. Cleveland Research lowered shares of The Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up from $277.00) on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.18.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Weiss sold 36,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.35, for a total transaction of $8,910,967.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,944,089.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carol R. Kaufman sold 13,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.88, for a total transaction of $3,258,724.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,463,303.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,846 shares of company stock worth $12,549,839. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

