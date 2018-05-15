Swing Market Cap Tops $180,882.00 (SWING)

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last week, Swing has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. Swing has a total market capitalization of $180,882.00 and approximately $24.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swing coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0552 or 0.00000647 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crave (CRAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Bitswift (SWIFT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008213 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000369 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004500 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005400 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Swing Profile

SWING is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 3,275,457 coins.

Swing Coin Trading

Swing can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

