SwftCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $35.56 Million (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 15th. Over the last week, SwftCoin has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SwftCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, HitBTC, OKEx and OTCBTC. SwftCoin has a total market capitalization of $35.56 million and approximately $43.94 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004169 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00023824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000806 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.44 or 0.00746404 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00056421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00148858 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00092530 BTC.

SwftCoin Token Profile

SwftCoin was first traded on October 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,750,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OEX, CoinBene, OTCBTC, OKEx and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

