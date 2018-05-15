SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Holdings Boosted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 160.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,642 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 150,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,238,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,778,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $914,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kamran F. Husain sold 1,500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total value of $480,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,525.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 1,028 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $311,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,816 shares of company stock worth $2,973,905 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.29.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $319.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.41. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $318.33 and a 12 month high of $322.56.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $575.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.60 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 14.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

