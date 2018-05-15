SurModics (SRDX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SurModics (NASDAQ: SRDX) in the last few weeks:

5/9/2018 – SurModics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/7/2018 – SurModics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Surmodics exited the second quarter of fiscal 2018 on a solid note, beating the Zacks Consensus estimate on earnings and revenues. Further, solid performance in the In Vitro Diagnostics segment, which gained grounds on the back of strong growth and stabilization across BioFX, microarray and antigen product sales holds promise. Surmodics issued a solid guidance for fiscal 2018. On the flipside, the company witnessed significantly high operating losses. Product sales declined owing to shipment issues, particularly in the Medical Device segment. Further, foreign-exchange woes related to the Creagh Medical buyout have been a major dampener. Surmodics’ drug-coated balloons face stiff competition in niche space. The company’s margins are expected to be under pressure, due to expenses in the Irish facility infrastructure and lower Medical-Device product gross margins.”

5/3/2018 – SurModics had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $22.50 to $43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They wrote, “We are now modeling adjusted FY/18 adjusted EPS of $(0.02) and revenue of $78.4 million. DCB: Patient enrollment for the company’s TRANSCEND pivotal clinical trial continues and about half of U.S.-based clinical sites have now been activated. As a reminder, the trial to treat peripheral artery disease in the upper leg will be randomized and is expected to include 446 patients at up to 60 clinical sites in the U.S. and 18 sites in Europe. It will feature a head-to-head comparison with a competitor’s already commercialized drug-coated balloon product 510(k) products: Surmodics has now received FDA approvals for its first three 510(k) products (two balloon catheters and a microcatheter). Management remains hopeful that it will enter into partnership for all three products over the next two to four quarters Recommendation: We are maintaining our OUTPERFORM investment rating on SRDX shares. Our new price target is $43, up from our previous $38.””

5/2/2018 – SurModics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/2/2018 – SurModics had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $38.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2018 – SurModics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Surmodics has outperformed its industry in a year's time. Further, solid performance in the In Vitro Diagnostics segment, which gained grounds on the back of strong growth and stabilization across BioFX, microarray and antigen product sales holds promise. Surmodics issued a solid guidance for fiscal 2018. The company's solid initiatives to strengthen research and development programs hold promise. On the flipside, the company witnessed significantly high operating losses. Product sales declined owing to shipment issues, particularly in the Medical Device segment. Further, foreign-exchange woes related to the Creagh Medical buyout have been a major dampener. Surmodics’ drug-coated balloons face stiff competition in niche space. The company’s margins are expected to be under pressure, due to expenses in the Irish facility infrastructure and lower Medical-Device product gross margins.”

4/2/2018 – SurModics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/27/2018 – SurModics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2018 – SurModics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of SurModics traded up $46.70, hitting $46.70, on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. 69,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,618. The stock has a market cap of $616.49 million, a P/E ratio of 91.57 and a beta of 0.52. SurModics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $47.05.

Get SurModics Inc alerts:

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.92 million. SurModics had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 5.33%. equities research analysts forecast that SurModics, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Joseph J. Stich sold 1,000 shares of SurModics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $33,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRDX. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in SurModics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,372,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,240,000 after purchasing an additional 64,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SurModics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,775,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,717,000 after purchasing an additional 48,184 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in SurModics in the 1st quarter worth $915,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in SurModics by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 15,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in SurModics by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 141,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 13,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and Ireland. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

Receive News & Ratings for SurModics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurModics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.