Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Reaches New 52-Week High and Low at $58.50

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) shares reached a new 52-week high and low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $58.50 and last traded at $58.00, with a volume of 22836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.35.

Several research firms have commented on SUPN. ValuEngine raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.18. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $88.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.84 million. analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 67,132 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $3,565,380.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Victor Vaughn sold 60,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $2,719,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,982 shares of company stock worth $7,140,731. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy.

