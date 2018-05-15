Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Position Boosted by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,571 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,009 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned about 0.11% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,027 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,119 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 28,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals opened at $57.15 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $57.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.18. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.84 million. equities analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 67,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $3,565,380.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Victor Vaughn sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $2,719,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 144,982 shares of company stock worth $7,140,731. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SUPN. ValuEngine raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.36.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy.

